Columbus Cottonmouths won’t get a 2017-18 season, head coach confirms

By Published: Updated:
(File: Columbus Cottonmouths)

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Cottonmouths will not hit the ice for the 2017-18 season after efforts to find a team buyer fell through.

Head Coach and General Manager Jerome Bechard says the hockey team will now work with an ownership group to try and bring the team back for the 2018-19 season.

The team hopes to have an announcement within the next 45 days on a buyer and plans for the team to stay or leave Columbus.

The team has been playing in Columbus for 21 years since 1996.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s