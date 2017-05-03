Columbus Cottonmouths won’t get a 2017-18 season, head coach confirms

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Cottonmouths will not hit the ice for the 2017-18 season after efforts to find a team buyer fell through.

Head Coach and General Manager Jerome Bechard says the hockey team will now work with an ownership group to try and bring the team back for the 2018-19 season.

The team hopes to have an announcement within the next 45 days on a buyer and plans for the team to stay or leave Columbus.

The team has been playing in Columbus for 21 years since 1996.

