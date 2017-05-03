Class of 2017 expected to enter strongest job market in years

AMHERST Mass. (WWLP) – Three quarters of employers plan to hire recent college graduates this year, that’s 67% more than last year.

A CareerBuilder survey said the jobs outlook this year is the strongest it’s been since 2007. After polling nearly 2,400 hiring managers and HR professionals, these are the most sought after majors based on employers looking to hire.

Employers are attracted to graduates more than ever now for the skills and perspectives they bring to a competitive work force.

UMass student Irene Gonzalez said she’s seen some students panic when they’re skills aren’t in demand. “I also have other friends who don’t really know what they’re going to do. They’re just roaming to see what happens.”

In the survey, 86% of employers described the job market for new grads in their sector as good to excellent.

With a strong job market right now, that doesn’t mean graduates should expect to be flooded with offers. You need to make sure your skills are in demand.