192 pounds of medication collected at Muscogee County drug take-back program

Law enforcement agencies nationwide collected tons of old prescription medication on Drug Take Back Day.
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office collected nearly 200 pounds of expired, unused or unwanted prescription medication in their take back program Saturday, April 29.

The sheriff’s office in partnership with the DEA has collected 3,656 pounds of medication this year which is 558 pounds more than last year. Since the program started it has recovered over 7.1 million pounds of medication.

The turn-in program provides a safe and secure means of disposing of potentially dangerous medications.

