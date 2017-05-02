Warm and Sunny, but turning stormy

We have a short stretch of superb weather before the next storm system comes our way to bring rain and thunderstorms. Monday’s cold front has moved out of Georgia and off the east coast, taking the unseasonable warmth and humidity away with a cooler, less humid air mass taking over.

We’ll maintain this fine weather for a couple of days, with cool mornings followed by another trend toward warmer daytime highs in advance of the next storm system. That will emerge from the Plains and head east, bringing rain and thunderstorms to a vast area of the nation’s midsection and the South on Wednesday.

The system will intensify on Thursday as it comes east, with storms headed toward Alabama and eventually Columbus and the rest of Georgia. For that reason, Thursday has been designated a Weather Aware day since there may be a risk of severe storms as the system moves through.

That storm may be the last in a series, as the pattern is expected to shift to one a little less active. Cooler temperatures will move in on Friday behind the rain, leading to a very pleasant weekend and prospects for seasonable weather through much of next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast