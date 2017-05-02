United CEO faces questions as Congress examines air travel

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will be the star witness as Congress examines customer service by U.S. airlines and how air travel can be improved.

The hearing by the House Transportation Committee comes amid worldwide outrage sparked when a passenger was dragged off a United flight after refusing to give up his seat to a crew member. The April 9 incident ignited a debate about poor service and a lack of customer-friendly policies on U.S. airlines.

United Airlines passenger David Dao is shown with a bloody face after he was forced off an overbooked flight on April 9, 2017, by officers at Chicago's O'Hare airport.

Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster says lawmakers want answers about customer-service policies and what is being done to improve service for the flying public.

United moved to head off criticism last week by reaching a settlement with passenger David Dao and issuing new policies designed to prevent customer-service failures.

