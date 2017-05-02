TV and film writers reach tentative deal with producers to avoid strike

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) — A spokesman for film and television producers says a tentative deal has been reached with writers, averting a costly strike that would have blacked out popular television shows.

Producers’ spokesman Jarryd Gonzales confirms the agreement early Tuesday, but no further details on the deal’s terms were immediately available.

The Writers Guild of America says deal will cover its television and film writers for three years if ratified by its members.

The two sides held to a media blackout during negotiations. The issues at stake include compensation and health care.

The deal’s announcement came more than 90 minutes after the previous contract expired. Pickets could have started Tuesday morning, immediately sending late night talk shows into reruns and eventually impacting scripted series and feature films in development.

The previous writers’ strike occurred nearly 10 years ago and gradually took a wider toll on Hollywood TV and movie production and the California economy.