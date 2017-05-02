Storms Thursday in two rounds…

By Wednesday evening these storms are across the Mississippi River and the set-up for severe weather. Then by mid to early afternoon there’s a strong threat of seeing thunderstorms producing isolated tornadoes. Our models suggest a good portion of these storms appear to be farther south of Columbus.

The next 36 hours will become more unsettled ahead of Thursday’s WEATHER AWARE DAY (THURSDAY): Powerful spring storm. This storm is now developing out of the Rockies and will dig farther south across Texas. The timing right now appears to be mid-morning 8AM-8PM across East central Alabama and then West Central Georgia. It appears that a long lived storm or type of MCS will lift in the morning and pose the first round and risk of severe weather. Then discreet cells increase ahead of the strong cold front with multiple showers and storms. The set-up is strong meso-cyclonic thunder storms, which typically form tornadoes. Heavy rainfall and hail.

Friday expect breezy and partly cloudy skies, with a hint of a passing shower or two. A beautiful weekend shaping-up. A dry cool front drops down from Canada drapes across the region from The Great Lakes. This will help keep readings a bit cool and weather conditions stable over the entire region. Readings will be cooler in the lower to mid-70s. The warmest days coming up in this extended forecast after Thursday will only hover at 80. No weather Aware Days in the next coming week, thank Goodness.

Riverfest and Run for the Roses this Saturday are just a few events, including our friends at Uptown Columbus will be great events with spectacular weather. Enjoy!

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast