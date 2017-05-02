Special session planned Thursday for Phenix City Council to hear concerns from Board of Realtor members

PHENIX CITY, Ala- The time is now for growth. That’s the message that members of the Phenix City Board of Realtors want to convey to city leaders.

According to the Board of Realtors, Phenix City hit a new home spurt back in 2011 with 313 new home building permits; however, last year, only 51 new home permits were issued. This year, they say, is on track to be similar to last year’s numbers in terms of new home permits. However, the Board feels that partnering with the city to make some changes in policies could lead Phenix City to flourish.

“So, the market is right. There is a demand for new homes,” says Chris Lammons, Association Executive for Phenix City Board of Realtors.

That’s the message the membership of the Phenix City Board of Realtors, comprised of agents, developers, home builders, and engineers, hopes to impress upon the Phenix City Council Members this Thursday evening during a special session to discuss real estate growth.

The Board stresses it appreciates the city’s willingness to meet and listen and it hopes to build a stronger partnership with city leaders. However, the Board also says that change must come for growth to happen in Phenix City.

“There is a demand for new homes, and if the city keeps the same track its been on the past few years, people are just going to skip over Phenix Ctiy and go to Lee County or other surrounding areas that are supplying the need,” says Lammons.

One of the first items the Board of Realtors wants to change is the indemnification agreement engineers must sign before building projects can start. The agreement makes engineers responsible for “any and all” damages for seven years. The Board says that wording scares off insurance companies from covering engineers to start new projects in Phenix City.

“The insurance companies and attorneys for the engineers state that the wording is vague and it encompasses way too much with the ‘any and all’ statement,” says Lammons.

Board members also hope Phenix City will reconsider current tap fees required to tie into water and sewer systems.

“The tap fees in Phenix City are around $2,000 higher than the next highest city. On average, they’re about $2800 higher than the areas surrounding Phenix City,” Lammons says.

Thursday night’s meeting is open to the public and the Board says the public’s input is needed and welcomed. The meeting will start at 5:30 Eastern at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center in the Max Wilkes Fellowship Hall, 3743 Moon Lake Drive, in Phenix City.

When News 3 first reported on this upcoming special session in April, Phenix City leaders told us they wished to delay commenting until after this week’s meeting.