Sheriff’s office releases new information on escaped Lee County inmate

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says an escaped inmate last seen Thursday is now likely on Highway 80 somewhere near the Lee-Russell County line.

Investigators tell News 3 the most recent reports on 51-year-old William Lee Sims put him in this area. Sims was last seen Thursday during his work detail for the Lee County Jail. He was working on Opelika Road in Auburn when supervisors say he failed to check in.

Anyone with information on Sims or his location should call the Lee County Sheriff’s office immediately at 334-749-5651.