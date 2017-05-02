Peachtree Mall juror hospitalized; deliberations continue Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The three defendants in the Peachtree Mall murder trial will have to wait another day to learn whether they are innocent or guilty in the 2016 death of Anthony Meredith after one of the jurors had be hospitalized.

Judge Frank Jordan dismissed the jury around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon after he told the court that a juror was on her way back from lunch had suffered a fall. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

There is no word on her condition or which hospital she was taken to, but Judge Jordan said it is uncertain as to whether the juror will be able to continue serving on the jury.

The previous foreperson on the jury was replaced with an alternate on Friday, which caused deliberations to begin all over again on Monday. Defense attorneys argued that the replacement of the juror was unjustified and moved for a mistrial. Those motions were denied.

The jury is due back in court Wednesday morning at 9.