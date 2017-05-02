Marshal’s Office concerns at budget review meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Things got a bit heated during a city council meeting Tuesday night. The tempers flared during a budget review committee meeting. Among the major concerns was public safety.

Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman raised some real concerns Tuesday night. Part of his request to city council was to replace eight law enforcement vehicles. Some of them reportedly have 100,000 miles or more on them.

Some councilors argued with other members while being supportive of Marshal Countryman.

“We have vehicles that we have to jump off, on a regular basis. We have vehicles that are squeaking,” says Marshal Greg Countryman.

That was the first issue Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman addressed during the budget review meeting Tuesday.

“We’ve had to change out two engines, We’ve had to change out I believe two or three transmissions and the older and older those cars get the more wear is put on those vehicles,” says Marshal Greg Countryman.

Countryman referenced Columbus Consolidated Government policy. He says, public safety vehicles are supposed to be replaced every seven years or once they raised 100,000 miles. He says, he’s been asking for replacements for three years

“But at some point what is procedure for doing what’s right? You have policies that say cars that are 100,000 miles plus, they are seven plus years old..at what point do we just exchange the car?” says Bruce Huff.

There was another request on the table.

“We’re requesting the three sworn deputies that were de-funded in our FY-16 budget,” says Marshal Greg Countryman.

He explains how the extra deputies, who are all cross-trained would benefit the Marshal’s Office.

“If someone calls in sick or if they’re in training, vacation…it cripples our operation. If our dispatcher is out sick,” says Marshal Greg Countryman.

He says, right now when they pull from their small pool of deputies it prevents them from taking care of their frequent duties. This includes, evictions.

“We have a backlog of evictions. There used to be a time that we could give a 24 hour notice and the parties would move. That’s not happening anymore,” says Marshal Greg Countryman.

Two deputies are required to work evictions. Countryman says when they work the evictions for long periods of time, it causes other things to be backed up.

During the meeting, council members addressed the OLOST fund. It has a public safety capital of just more than $1 million. There were other council members who mentioned they would love to allocated funds to all of the agencies. They say, right now though, it doesn’t appear to be enough money available to do so.