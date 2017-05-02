Man faces rape charge after alleged sexual contact with 15-year-old girl

Wilmer Villafuerte (Auburn Police Department)

AUBURN, Ala. — A Loachapoka man is in custody after Auburn police say he is a suspect in a rape case.

A press release says 19-year-old Wilmer Adailt Lemus Villafuerte faces a second degree rape charge after he was allegedly caught in sexual acts with a 15-year-old girl.

Auburn police say Villafuerte was caught with the teenage girl Monday around 10 p.m. The suspect ran off after the girl’s parents caught him in their home in the 800 block of Lee Road 394.

Police say Villafuerte was arrested soon afterwards around midnight. An investigation reveals he had been sexually involved with the 15-year-old girl on multiple previous occasions.

Villafuerte remains in Lee County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

