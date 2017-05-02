Judge denies immunity to defendant charged with murder in 2015 4th Quarter Sports Bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One defense attorney representing a defendant in a Columbus sports bar murder trial is trying to lighten the charges for his client. Demark Ponder is accused of shooting and killing Dominic Mitchell at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill back in 2015. Ponder’s attorney claims his client shot in self-defense.

Ponder, 48, reenacted and recalled his experience at the sports bar in court Tuesday. Ponder says he, 53-year-old Daginald Wheeler, and 36-year-old James Daniels, along with about five other people affiliated with the Outcast motorcycle gang, went to “hang out” at the sports bar.

Ponder admitted to carrying a legal firearm openly, on his belt, when he went to the bar. He says several fights broke out inside the sports bar. Ponder told the prosecutor he was afraid for his life when someone confronted him, pointing a gun in his face.

“When I looked back to my right, that’s when someone aimed a pistol at me and said ‘I’m going to kill you (expletive) and I flinched and twisted,” Ponder said. “When I flinched and twisted, I grabbed my pistol and discharged it twice.”

After firing his gun, Ponder says he and James Daniels ran out of the bar. Police say they found about 76 shell casings at the bar once the shooting ended. Ponder was shot twice in the fracas. He was grazed by a bullet in the shoulder and hit in the leg.

The state argues that Ponder went to the sports bar with the motorcycle gang to cause trouble. The state also brought up some discrepancies between Ponder’s interrogation with police and his testimony in court. The judge ultimately ruled that Ponder was not entitled to immunity, because the matter was much more complicated than simply protecting personal property.

“If this individual provokes the use of force against himself and the intent to use such force to inflict bodily harm against that person [that immunity statute does not apply],” Judge Bobby Peters said.

The judge added that a person is not entitled to immunity if they leave the crime scene after omitting a felony or were an aggressor in any way. Jury selection also resumed in the trial Tuesday. A former Columbus Police detective and Ponder’s girlfriend also took the stand to testify in the defense’s immunity motion.