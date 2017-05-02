Is crime in Columbus on the rise?

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Does it seem that Columbus is having more than it’s fair share of crime?

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan as of April 30th there have been 10 homicides in Columbus. That’s compared to six homicides from the same time last year.

We spoke with Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson to talk about the increase in homicides.

She has a warning for anyone thinking of committing a crime in Columbus.

“We do a really good job of catching these folks and that should be frankly a warning to people who are living a life of risk and crime,” says Mayor Teresa Tomlinson

The mayor says some ways we can combat crime is by getting involved in the community. She also says if you know something about a crime you need to speak up.