Hundreds attend International Friendship Ministries luncheon

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The St. Luke Ministry Center was packed for a luncheon Tuesday hosted by International Friendship Ministries.

Over 500 people gathered to show their support for the organization. Its mission is to welcome people from other countries who are in Columbus either as a student or soldier in training at Fort Benning. The ministry enlists an Army of volunteers who help teach English as a second language, host internationals in their homes, conduct Bible studies, just to name a few. Ron Collins and his wife Carole started International Friendship Ministries in 1997.

“We just want it to be a happy time for them while they’re here in the U.S., and go back to their country with a very positive taste for Columbus and for America in general,” says Ron Collins.

Singer, songwriter and author Allen Levi challenged the attendees with songs about being a good friend.

