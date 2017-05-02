Florida man arrested in connection to two Eufaula business burglaries

WRBL Staff Published:

EUFAULA, Ala. — A Florida man is sitting in the Eufaula City Jail after he was arrested after allegedly burglarized a laundromat and dry cleaners.

Eufuala police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Sawyer of Marianna, Florida during a traffic stop on Highway 431 in Kinsey.

According to a news release, officers with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Eufaula Police Department detained  Sawyer for questioning in relation to the burglaries.

Sawyer will be charged with two counts of burglary third degree and two counts of theft of property fourth degree.

This case is still under investigation.

