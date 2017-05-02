Eufaula police arrest man in theft and burglary of a convenience store

EUFAULA, Ala. — A Eufaula man was arrested Tuesday morning for his involvement in a theft and burglary at a convenience store.

According to Eufaula police they were involved in a foot pursuit of an unrelated incident when an alarm was heard at that location.

Officers responded to the alarm and found that someone had forced their way into a side door of the convenience store on Eufaula Avenue.

After a police investigation, 41-year-old Rheem Robinson was developed as the suspect and taken into custody without incident.

Robinson will we charged with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree.

Robinson is awaiting bond at the Eufaula City Jail.