Couple allegedly steals Walmart electronics with false check

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department asks for your help to find a man and woman accused of using a fake check to buy Walmart electronics.

A press release says officers were called to the store at 2900 Pepperell Parkway back on March 21.

Police describe the suspects as:

Suspect 1: White female, 25-35 years old. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with blue jeans.

Suspect 2: White male, 25-35 years old. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with “New York” written on the front and wearing a silver necklace.

The two face potential charges for theft and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

If anyone recognizes either of the suspects, please call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You may also call out Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you choose.