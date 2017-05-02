12-year-old girl dies after accidental shooting at family gathering

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl has died following an apparent accidental shooting at a family gathering.

AL.com reports the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified Kayla Mendenhall as the victim Monday.

Police say she was shot in the upper leg Sunday night while playing with an adult family member wearing a gun that discharged. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Leeds Police Chief Ron Reaves says the investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed. The name and precise relationship of the family member haven’t been released.

Leeds City Schools Superintended John Moore says counselors were available to talk to students at Leeds Middle School, where Mendenhall was a sixth-grader.