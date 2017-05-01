Suspensions lifted for 3 arrested Auburn softball players

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The suspensions of three Auburn softball players who were arrested on marijuana-related charges have been lifted.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports 22-year-old Haley Fagan, 19-year-old Makayla Martin and 19-year-old Brittany Maresette have been reinstated after six games.

Fagan, a fifth-year senior shortstop, and Martin, a sophomore pitcher, were in Sunday’s lineup against Mississippi State, playing a role in Auburn’s 6-3 victory.

The three players were arrested April 20 and each charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Each issued apologies via Twitter on Friday. The Opelika-Auburn News obtained a copy of the results of a drug test administered after the arrests, which revealed that Fagan did not test positive for any illegal substances.

Their court date is set for Aug. 31.