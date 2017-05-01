Spicer: White House ‘looking into’ libel laws

Associated Press Published:
Sean Spicer
White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Spicer discussed President Donald Trump's travel ban and other topics. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is “looking into” ways to potentially change the nation’s libel laws to make it easier to go after reporters whose stories they deem inaccurate.

That’s according to President Trump’s chief spokesman Sean Spicer, who says, “that is something that is being looked into, substantively and then both logistically how it would happen.”

Trump had pledged during his campaign to “open up” the nation’s libel laws — a process that could require a constitutional amendment or complete reversal of Supreme Court precedent.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told ABC on Sunday that the issue has been discussed — but cautioned that “how that gets executed or whether that goes anywhere is a different story.”

Trump repeatedly threatened news outlets with lawsuits during his campaign.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s