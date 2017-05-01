Prank call of “shots fired” prompts police response outside Kendrick High School

UPDATES:

12:04 P.M. — The Muscogee County School District confirms a call reporting shots fired in front of Kendrick High School Monday morning was a prank.

The prank call reportedly came from a phone that is not in service. You may be aware that 911 may still be dialed from a phone that is not connected for regular service.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga — Police confirm officers are responding to Kendrick High School after unconfirmed reports of shots fired near the campus.

Major Gil Slouchick says there have been no reports of anyone injured.

A release from Valerie Fuller with the Muscogee County School District says a notice was sent out to parents assuring staff and student safety.

A News 3 reporter on the scene also confirms the school was on a brief lockdown.

The release from the school district reads as follows:

This is an important notice for parents of Kendrick High School students. Students and staff are safe. We wanted to inform you that we are aware of unconfirmed reports of alleged gunfire near the exterior of the school gym. Again students and staff are safe. The alleged report came in during the time students and staff activated their safety plan for severe weather during the tornado watch or warning. Police are on the scene as a result of the unconfirmed and alleged gun fire report. We just wanted to make you aware and to ensure you that students and staff are safe. -Valerie L. Fuller, Muscogee County School District Director of Communications and Open Records Officer