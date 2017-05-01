Phenix City teen dies after 16th Avenue shooting late Sunday

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A local teen is dead after Phenix City police say he was shot in the 100 block of 16th Avenue South late Sunday night.

A police report says 18-year-old Jarvis Ford was found suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen at about 10 p.m. He was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he later passed away around 11 p.m.

Officers say witnesses led them to 47-year-old Richard Long as a suspect in the shooting. Police say the suspect knew the victim, and he had a “friendship” with Ford’s mother.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Long Monday morning and he was caught around 9 a.m. at a motel on U.S. Hwy 280.

Police continue to investigate the case as a homicide.

Long is currently being questioned before he is turned over to Russell County Jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.