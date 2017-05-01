Opelika man dies while kayaking in Coosa River

By Published:
(File: WCCO)

ELMORE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Opelika man has been killed in a weekend kayaking accident.

AL.com reports the death happened Sunday on the Coosa River in Elmore.

Alabama State Troopers identify the victim as 71-year-old Charles Reid Cloninger Jr.

Authorities say Cloninger was kayaking near Corn Creek when he became separated from his kayak.

A bystander pulled him from the water a short time later near Gold Star Park in Wetumpka, but he was pronounced dead at Elmore Community Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by troopers and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s