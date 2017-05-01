Opelika man dies while kayaking in Coosa River

ELMORE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Opelika man has been killed in a weekend kayaking accident.

AL.com reports the death happened Sunday on the Coosa River in Elmore.

Alabama State Troopers identify the victim as 71-year-old Charles Reid Cloninger Jr.

Authorities say Cloninger was kayaking near Corn Creek when he became separated from his kayak.

A bystander pulled him from the water a short time later near Gold Star Park in Wetumpka, but he was pronounced dead at Elmore Community Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by troopers and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division.