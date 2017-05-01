No verdict on day three of Peachtree Mall murder trial deliberations; mistrial not granted

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The three defendants in the Peachtree Mall murder trial have to wait another day to learn their fate as Judge Frank Jordan adjourned the jury until Tuesday morning.

Deliberations started from the beginning as a new foreperson was selected after the prior was removed on Friday. Defense attorneys; Tim Flournoy, Nancy Miller and William Kendrick made motions to Judge Jordan for a mistrial as they claimed the juror’s dismissal was unjustifiable.

On Friday, the court learned that four jurors felt intimidated by the previous foreperson, and they told the court the foreperson refused to take part in the deliberations.

“We specifically asked them questions about whether anything laid out in their narratives, caused them not being able to deliberate, and they said no,” Defense attorney Nancy Miller said. “No matter what they may have been feeling, maybe feeling upset. This is an intense process. It’s not an easy process. Some of the difficulties and frustrations are part of the process of deliberating. Just because it wasn’t comfortable, doesn’t mean there was a subversion of the process by anyone.”

The state felt the court had legal cause to remove the juror.

“There is no basis for the court in its discretion makes those findings and exercises its discretion for a mistrial,” Assistant District Attorney Pete Temesgen said. “The court did not err, and as a result, there is nothing to cure.”

Proceedings are scheduled to get underway Tuesday morning at 9.