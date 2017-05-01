Midwest, South recovering after deadly weekend storms

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.

And a chance remained for more severe weather in the South. The National Weather Service says parts of the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi could be affected.

Tornadoes hit several small towns in East Texas, killing four people. Flooding and winds killed five people in Arkansas, including a fire chief who was struck by a vehicle while working during the storm.

Two deaths were reported in Missouri, including a woman who drowned after rushing water swept away a car. One of two deaths in Mississippi included a 7-year-old who died by electric shock and a 2-year-old girl died in Tennessee after being struck by a soccer goal post thrown by heavy winds.