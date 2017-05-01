LaGrange man dies after car crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — A LaGrange man is dead after Alabama State Troopers say his car went off the road, hitting a line of trees Sunday.

Corporal Jesse Thornton says in a press release 29-year-old Ryan Nicholas Turner was driving on Lee Road 379 when he lost control of the the 2015 Kia Optima he was driving. Turner was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene just four miles north of Smith Station.

Thornton says a preliminary investigation suggests speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.