Lady Cougars cruise in opening round

COLUMBUS – The fourth-ranked and top-seeded Columbus State University women’s tennis team needed just under two hours to advance Monday with a 5-0 win over eighth-seeded Mount Olive in the NCAA Tournament first round. The match was played at the John W. Walden CSU Tennis Complex.

Columbus State (23-2) will now take on No. 28 and fourth-seeded Francis Marion in the second round on Tuesday. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m.

“The girls took care of business today,” head coach Evan Isaacs said. “I challenged them to be sharp today and they came out and were ready from the opening serve and got the job done.”

The Lady Cougars made quick work of doubles play, turning in three easy victories.

Giorgia Vitale and Rachael Williams sprinted to an 8-0 victory at third doubles and Camila Tobar and Kirsa Utech followed in turn with an 8-0 win of their own at the second spot.

The fifth-ranked duo of Beatriz Leon and Beatriz Lopez needed a few extra games, but the pair dispatched the opposition 8-3 at the top spot to complete the doubles sweep.

Needing just two singles wins to wrap up the match, CSU took care of business is quick fashion.

Lopez didn’t lose a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win at third singles, while Tobar clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-1 win at fourth.

Olivera Tadijin and Saravinder Pannu were closing in on victories when played was stopped with each up a set and leading 4-2 in the second.

Utech was took the first set as well at first singles, while Vitale was down a set in the second spot.

Singles competition

Kirsa Utech (CSU-W) vs. Stella Di Michelle (UMO-W) 6-3, 1-0, unfinished #27 Giorgia Vitale (CSU-W) vs. J Gonzalez-Rodriguez (UMO-W) 2-6, unfinished #19 Beatriz Lopez (CSU-W) def. Alejandra Hernandez (UMO-W) 6-0, 6-0 #43 Camila Tobar (CSU-W) def. Areej Fareh (UMO-W) 6-0, 6-1 #49 Olivera Tadijin (CSU-W) vs. Nicole La Chappelle (UMO-W) 6-0, 4-2, unfinished Saravinder Pannu (CSU-W) vs. Mariana Gamboa (UMO-W) 6-2, 4-2, unfinished

Doubles competition

#5 Beatriz Leon/Beatriz Lopez (CSU-W) def. Stella Di Michelle/J Gonzalez-Rodriguez (UMO-W) 8-3 Camila Tobar/Kirsa Utech (CSU-W) def. Alejandra Hernandez/Areej Fareh (UMO-W) 8-0 Giorgia Vitale/Rachael Williams (CSU-W) def. Nicole La Chappelle/Mariana Gamboa (UMO-W) 8-0