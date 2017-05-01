Kendrick high signs first African American softball player in more than a decade

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Kendrick high school had their first African American fast-pitch softball signing in more than a decade.

Kiara Price, who will play shortstop at Chattahoochee Valley Community College, transferred from Spencer high school two years ago when their program closed down to make sure she could play softball somewhere else.

Since then, she has accumulated some pretty great stats for the Cherokees.

104 RBI’s, 87 steals and 7 grand slams just to name a few. Price says she can’t wait to make her family and friends proud of her this coming year.