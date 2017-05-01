Inmate found dead at Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An inmate at the Muscogee County Jail has died while in custody.

The Muscogee County Sheriff Office says jail staff found 42-year-old Undra Williams unresponsive in his bunk around 4:50 a.m. Saturday, April 29.

Jail medical personnel responded, but were not able to revive Williams.

Muscogee County Sheriff Tompkins has notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to conduct an investigation.

At this time, the cause of death has not been determined and appears to be no indication of foul play.