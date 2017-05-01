Governor Deal signs budget

Columbus, GA- Georgia’s schools and educators are high on the governor’s priority list.

That was born out today when he signed the state’s new budget.

It includes more than 11-million dollars in funding for technical colleges in Georgia.

The governor signed a 49-billion dollar spending plan for raises for teachers and child welfare workers. 25 billion dollars will come from the state and the rest will come from the federal government.

Governor Nathan Deal signed the budget this year to accommodate the growth of technical colleges. Which, he says, is where students are built up to enter the work force.

“Train young people with the skills and business needs and when we have those skilled workers business won’t only come here but it will grow here.” Governor Nathan Deal

Technical schools, like West Georgia. will receive more than 11 million dollars for schools to purchase world-class lab equipment.

The governor also put money in the budget for infrastructures like roads and bridges.

He also set money aside to try to address Georgia’s failing schools.