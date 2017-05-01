Ga. governor signs $49 billion budget, including employee raises

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Georgia teachers will get a 2 percent salary increase while state employees who handle child welfare cases will see a 19 percent raise under the state budget.

Gov. Nathan Deal highlighted the increases for child welfare case managers at a Monday ceremony to sign the $49 billion spending plan.

Of the total, nearly $25 billion comes from the state, with the rest coming from federal sources.

The plan continues previously announced 20 percent raises for state law enforcement.

It also includes more than $1 billion for projects around the state, including upgrades to local schools and colleges and work on roads and bridges.

Deal plans a second ceremony on Monday at a technical college in LaGrange to highlight funding for lab equipment at technical colleges around the state.