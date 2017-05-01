Defense raises concerns as 4th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill murder trial begins

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Jury selection began Monday for the trial in which three men are accused of murder in the shooting death of a man at a Columbus sports bar.

53-year-old Daginald Wheeler, 36-year-old James Daniels, and 48-year-old Demark Ponder all face charges in the death of Dominic Mitchell. As News 3 has reported, Mitchell was shot and killed at the 4th Quarter Bar and Grill back in October 2015. Police say Mitchell was shot twice in the chest at the bar. 63 rounds in total were exchanged after a fight broke out between two motorcycle gangs.

Police arrested Ponder a few days after the 2015 shooting. They believe he pulled the trigger on Mitchell. About a month later, police arrested Daniels and Wheeler in connection with Mitchell’s murder. A grand jury indicted the suspects back in September 2016. The start of the murder trial hit a snag in March when both sides had to wait for pending DNA results to come through.

The defense brought up a few pretrial issues and concerns before the judge Monday morning. They claim the state withheld contact information for two witnesses, one of them a former detective for the Columbus Police Department. The defense also says the state failed to properly update the witness list. The state responded, saying they did not feel it was appropriate to release any witness’s personal information without their permission.

Another issue centers around evidence. The defense requested to have a firearm similar to the murder weapon, along with matching shell casings, submitted for evidence. The judge must also consider a motion for immunity. The attorney for Ponder wants to ask for immunity for his client. This would mean Ponder would admit to shooting Mitchell on grounds of self-defense.

The state argues that Ponder would have to have “clean hands” to get immunity. The state believes Ponder actively went into the bar looking to cause trouble, thereby nixing his potential to receive immunity. The defense says immunity would change how jurors look at the case, and it could potentially change or lighten some of the charges for the defendants.

Attorneys are questioning 65 potential jurors to hear the murder trial. Those jurors will decide the fate of the three defendants. Jury selection started around 10:45 Monday morning. Twelve jurors along with two or three alternates will be chosen. After jury selection is complete and judge considers the immunity motion, preliminary questioning will begin later this week.

Wheeler, Daniels and Ponder each face two counts of murder, two counts of gang participation and one count of armed robbery. Ponder also faces added charges of aggravated assault and providing a false statement.