Columbus State University announces new police chief

WRBL Staff Published:
Photo By Jerel of (www.jcolesstudio.com)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus State University officials announced Monday that Mark Lott has been named CSU’s new police chief.

Lott held this position but on an interim basis since last fall. He has also served as assistant chief with the Columbus State University Police Department since 2006. His experience, expertise, service to CSU, and the respect he has garnered within the department and across campus made it easy to appoint Lott to the chief’s position, said Gina Sheeks, CSU’s vice president for student affairs.

Lott oversees a department that currently employees 24 sworn officers and 10 security personnel. He’s ultimately responsible for the safety of about 8,400 students, 800 employees, countless visitors and several off-campus outreach learning centers.

“Chief Lott is well-respected in Columbus and throughout the state,” said CSU President Chris Markwood. “He understands that the safety of our campus and the CSU family is of the utmost importance.”

Lott is a 30-year law enforcement veteran with municipal, county and campus experience. Before coming to CSU in 2006, he was an investigator at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy marshal with the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office. His previous campus policing experience includes stints at the University of Louisville and the University of Maryland at Baltimore.

