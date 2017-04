Columbus, GA–

Columbus is recording it’s 10th homicide of 2017.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center at 12:08 a.m.

The shooting happened at 1414 24th Street.

The victim died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Right now officials are not releasing the victim’s name pending notification of family members.

The victim’s body will be sent for autopsy.