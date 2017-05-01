Stars show up to help Auburn’s Jason Dufner raise money to fight child hunger in Lee County at celebrity golf tournament

AUBURN, Al – Jason Dufner wanted to make sure his charity work directly benefits the community he lives in. The former Auburn Tiger, and current PGA Tour player, chose to fight child hunger in Lee County with his Jason Dufner Foundation. Dufner enlisted the help of several PGA Tour friends and some Auburn University legends for the third annual Jason Dufner Celebrity Golf Classic, his foundation’s main fundraiser.

Dufner was joined by fellow tour pros Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson, Charley Hoffman, Pat Perez, Billy Horschel, Patton Kizzire, Justin Thomas, and Bud Cauley among others. Several members of the Auburn Tigers ‘family’ were also on hand, including Tim Hudson, Ronnie Brown, Bruce Pearl, Carlos Rogers and Jason Campbell.

Donors were paired up with a celebrity for their foursome at the Auburn University Club. The day’s events also included a silent auction and photo opportunities for donors. Those involved were happy to have a good time out on the course, but Dufner noted that the best part of the day is what the money raised allows his foundation to do.

“It was important to me to start a foundation and give back to the community. It was real important to me to keep it kind of local here in Auburn, Opelika and find something that we needed to help out with,” said Dufner.

“Feeding kids is our goal with the foundation and we’re excited to have events like this to kind of provide for them and do the things we do in the community. So it’s real good for me to give back to this community and it makes me proud and feel good being part of the Auburn family and doing what I can to help out,” Dufner continued.

The Jason Dufner Foundation helps provide weekend food for more than 1,200 kids in Lee County for an entire school year. They also have a summer food assistance program. The Celebrity Classic expects to raise more than $100,000 for the Dufner Foundation. To donate, or find more information about the Jason Dufner Foundation click here.