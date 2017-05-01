Americus police locate missing man’s car

AMERICUS, Ga- The discovery of a body inside the car of an Americus man missing since Tuesday may be the final chapter in the search for him.

On Sunday, April 30, police were notified of an abandoned car on Clements Road. That car was registered to 20 year old Brandon Williams. Police say it was about 600 yards off the roadway, located in a wooded area. Once they looked inside, police discovered a body they believe to be that of Williams. As of now, a positive identification of the body has not yet been made.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is joining Americus Police in the investigation.