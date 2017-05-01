Alabama woman faces charges for producing child pornography

ALTOONA, Ala. (AP) — Law enforcement says an Alabama woman has been charged with producing child pornography.

The Gadsden Times reports 30-year-old Sarah Ann Bozarth of Altoona was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of production of child pornography.

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin and investigator Brandi Fuller say Bozarth produced pornography with minors at her home.

Investigators acting on a search warrant seized two computers, two cellphones and a laptop computer.

Bozarth is in the Etowah County Detention Center on $500,000 cash bond. As a condition of the bond, she is prohibited from using the internet, any contact with the victims and no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18. Any contact with any child under 18 will be supervised by Etowah County Community Corrections.

It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.