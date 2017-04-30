Man murdered in Columbus Sunday morning

Published:

Columbus,GA – Police were called off 33rd street Sunday morning after a person was found shot dead.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene around 6:00 this morning. They found the victim, 21-year old Jakorbin King, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Muscogee County coroner Buddy Brian officially pronounced Kind dead at 7:50 this morning.

We are working to learn more details regarding the gunman, as well as what lead up to the shooting. If you know anything that could help police solve this case you are asked to call them immediately.

 

