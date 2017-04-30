Columbus police find man gunned down on 33rd Street Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga — A local man is dead after Columbus police say he was gunned down Sunday morning.

Officers say the shooting happened off 33rd Street. They arrived on the scene at about 6 a.m. to find 21-year old Jakorbian King suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan officially pronounced Kind dead at 7:50 a.m.

WRBL News 3 is working to learn more details on the gunman and a motive for the shooting.

If you know anything about the shooting, please call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.