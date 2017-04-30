Auburn University holds memorial ceremony for recently departed students

AUBURN, Ala.- Steps away from the recently opened memorial garden; family, friends and Auburn University employees gathered for the Auburn University Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony was held to remember the five students who passed away during the past academic year:

Hil Abbott, Dongxiao Fu, Travis Hightower, Nicholas Huntley and Shulei Tan were remembered during the ceremony.

Associate Provost and Vice President for Student Affairs, Bobby Woodard addressed the crowd at the start of the event. Woodard told the crowd that when someone becomes part of Auburn University, they become a permanent part of the Auburn Family. He remarked that the dash typically used to separate a date of birth and death on a tombstone or obituary represents a person’s life. He added what an honor it was that the students gave part of that dash to the university.

“Their spirit will always be here at Auburn University,” Woodard said. “We talk about a spirit that is not afraid. Every time we add someone, unfortunately to the list of students who have passed away, their spirit goes into that spirit that is not afraid because they are not afraid anymore. They are guiding the rest of us. That’s what makes Auburn University special.”

Reverend Scott Weimer of the North Avenue Presbyterian Church in Atlanta also spoke at the event. Weimer lost his son, Justin, a little more than a year ago. Justin was also an Auburn student. The reverend told those in attendance that our hearts are with those families, and the departed are always around us.

“I believe that our son is in Heaven and is at peace. I believe that your sons are in Heaven and at peace. I wish they were with us. I’m grateful they are at peace, but I wish they were with us.”

Towards the end of the ceremony, the families in attendance lit a candle for their loved ones to signify that their lights will never burn out.