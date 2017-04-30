Auburn sports legend Bo Jackson continues relief efforts through biking

AUBURN, Ala. – An Auburn sports legend is wheeling his way to helping people in need. Bo Jackson, the famous Heisman Trophy college football running back and baseball player, brought back his Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride Saturday.

The annual charity ride raises funds for the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund in Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey joined Jackson and hundreds of other bikers from around the world to kickoff the Bo Bikes event.

The inaugural Bo Bikes Bama ride took place on the first anniversary of the devastating April 2011 tornadoes.

Jackson has already raised more than $1 million for disaster relief and recovery, as well as weather preparedness. The money also goes toward building community storm shelters and creating warning siren systems across Alabama. Jackson also held a silent auction Friday to raise additional money for the cause. Funds are also raised through sponsorships, donations, registration fees, and rider fundraising campaigns.