Tracking storms through early Monday.

We are tracking two rounds of storms this evening through Monday. The first round has a few isolated storms moving through around 10pm to 11pm edt in Columbus. Those storms are expected to weaken as we head through the rest of the night.

The second round comes through early Monday morning. Around 4am edt for eastern Alabama and between 6am – 10am edt for Columbus and areas farther east. The threat for severe storms with this line is marginal with the main concerns as damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail, lightning and heavy rain (which could lead to localized flash flooding). The severe threat and rain will be gone by the later afternoon hours.

We will have a quiet forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but another round of strong to severe thunderstorms moves through later Thursday – which is also a Weather Aware day.

