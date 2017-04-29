Police: Auburn man drags officer behind car while trying to escape traffic stop

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn Police have a man behind bars, after they say he tried to drive away from being stopped by an officer, dragging him along the way.

Police say the officer was conducting a traffic stop around 2:55 a.m. CDT Saturday on North Ross St.

The officer says he found a weapon in the car, and that’s when the driver tried to leave. He was hit by the escaping vehicle and dragged a short distance before the suspect escaped.

The officer was treated and later released from East Alabama Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Police identify the driver as 27-year-old Derrick Bryant. He was found on Harper Avenue shortly after the incident and arrested. He now faces assault, fleeing and attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and weapons charges.

Bryant is being held in Lee County Jail on a $35,000 bond.