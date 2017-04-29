Nice end to the weekend. Stormy start to the work week.

The high heat and humidity continues through the weekend. Storms develop after midnight Monday and last through the early afternoon. Scattered storms and showers develop ahead of a cold front that will move through early Monday morning. Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes are possible on this Weather Aware day. We’ll get a break from showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of storms is then possible ahead Thursday ahead of a second cold front. Thursday is Weather Aware as well, as we anticipate some of these storms to be strong to severe. We’ll be cooler and mild for the weekend.

