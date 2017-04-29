Local organization honors Vietnam veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A local organization is honoring veterans across the Valley. FAVOR, better known as Friends and Veterans on the Rise, hosted dozens of Vietnam veterans and their families Saturday for a special ceremony.

During the service, 60 veterans received a state certificate of honor, as well as the Defense Department’s Vietnam War 50th Anniversary lapel pin.

Veteran and Sen. Ed Harbison (D-GA, Columbus) spoke on how the state legislature is working to properly compensate veterans for their sacrifice and service.

“There are bills that we passed to make sure we have veterans court,” Sen. Harbison said. “I was honored to pass that bill, a purple heart state. We’re making sure when veterans’ children come to the state of Georgia, or even active duty families come to the state of Georgia, their children will be treated in an expeditious manner as it relates to getting rid of red tape.”

Sen. Harbison says state lawmakers are working on other incremental changes to show gratitude to veterans and make their lives easier.

PMB Broadcasting’s Edgar Champagne emceed the ceremony. He says many veterans from wars past are oftentimes neglected. He explains groups like FAVOR help local veterans get back on their feet and connect them with the necessary resources.

“There are several veterans who may not know benefits are available,” Champagne said. “People of all races, all walks of life who have served may not know there are benefits available because they were in the military. And that’s what FAVOR is trying to do — look under every nook, cranny, and rock to try and find them.”