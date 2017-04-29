Auburn man arrested after police say he dragged officer trying to drive off from scene

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Police have a man behind bars, after they say the man tried to drive off from an officer, dragging him along the way.

Police say the officer was conducting a traffic stop around 2:55 a.m. CDT Saturday on North Ross St.

The officer says he found a weapon in the car, and that’s when the driver tried to leave. Police identified the driver as 27-year-old Derrick Bryant. The officer went to East Alabama Medical Center after he was hit. He was later treated and released.

Police later found Bryant, and arrested him on Harper Ave. He faces assault, fleeing and attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and weapons charges.

He is in Lee Co. Jail on $35,000 bond.