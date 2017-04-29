Area teams advance in state baseball playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga – Several area teams advanced in the state baseball playoffs on Friday, while others will face a decisive game three and others saw their seasons come to an end. Below are the results from Friday, as well as links to the complete brackets.

GEORGIA

5A

Harris County sweeps Griffin (6-3, 4-3)

4A

Columbus sweeps Thomson (5-4, 6-0)

Northside sweeps Cross Creek (12-2, 6-4)

LaGrange sweeps Chestatee (10-0, 10-0)

Hardaway splits with Burke County (0-3, 7-0)

Troup County splits with West Hall (0-1, 4-3)

2A

Callaway sweeps Chattooga (11-1, 6-5)

Rockmart sweeps Jordan

1A

Taylor County sweeps Manchester (10-1, 12-0)

Schley County – bye into Rd. 2

Irwin County sweeps Marion County

Brookstone splits with George Walton (12-2, 4-7)

ALABAMA

7A

Auburn sweeps MGM (10-2, 16-0)

Theodore sweeps Central