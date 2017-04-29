10-year-old dead, others injured in Eufaula car crash

EUFAULA, Ala. — A 10-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Eufaula.

According to a release, a 1994 Honda Acura driven by a 34-year-old woman from Abbeville was north bound on Eufaula Avenue when it crossed the center median and struck a 2011 Dodge Caliber travelling south. A 25-year-old Georgetown, Georgia woman, the only occupant, drove the Dodge.

The 10-year-old victim was a passenger in the Honda and was pronounced dead at Medical Center Barbour.

There were five other occupants in the Honda and all received injuries. The most severe injured was flown to a Dothan hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Eufaula Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit.