Woman injured in purse-snatching incident; man behind bars

WRBL Staff Published:
Courtesy: Americus Police Department

AMERICUS, Ga. — An elderly woman is injured after being drug by a vehicle in a purse-snatching incident.

Police say the incident happened Thursday, April 27 around 11 a.m. in the Walmart Super Center parking lot on East Lamar Street.

Americus police made an arrest in the incident Friday morning. Police arrested 20-year-old Alton Dodson and charged him with robbery, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and aggravated assault use of a dangerous weapon.

The 66-year-old victim was treated on the scene and transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. No update on her condition at this time.

